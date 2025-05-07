38,745 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $9,312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 547,147 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.3 %

JWN opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.