Caxton Associates LP Sells 195,138 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,138 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,239,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 231,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,748,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 295,104 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

