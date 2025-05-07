Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 879,324 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.