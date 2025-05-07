Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

