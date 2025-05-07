Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,689 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.