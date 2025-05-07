Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,453 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 259,627 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

