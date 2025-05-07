Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,197 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $150,444,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,281 shares in the company, valued at $961,444.08. The trade was a 26.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

