Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.47 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,708 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after buying an additional 172,549 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,301,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.44. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.
About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.