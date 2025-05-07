Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

