Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 176,105 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Visualize Group LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

