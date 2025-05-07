Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,242,493 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 8,366.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242,493 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of Matterport worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Matterport by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTTR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

