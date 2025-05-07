Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 744,832 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,832 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BYD opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

