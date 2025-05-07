Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,589 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 270,064 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,989,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 1,705,537 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

