Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,983 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,432,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.51. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

