Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

