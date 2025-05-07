Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,398,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.56% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $28,475,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $24,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,026 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its position in Zuora by 598.4% during the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.85.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

