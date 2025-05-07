Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,591 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $162.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

