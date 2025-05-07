Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 412,741 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,741 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 809,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE SN opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.06.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

