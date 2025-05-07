Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 223,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.