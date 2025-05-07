Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915,807 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 527,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

