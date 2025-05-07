Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,949 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.