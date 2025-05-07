Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 5,292 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after acquiring an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,837,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 581,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:UAA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

