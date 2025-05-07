Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Adient by 10,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Adient by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.