Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $116,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pool by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,117,000 after buying an additional 194,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $295.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

