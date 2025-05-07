ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,921,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 141,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %

ACVA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.72.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.