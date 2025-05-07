Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ITOT stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.24. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

