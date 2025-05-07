Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

