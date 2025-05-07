Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $607,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 803.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.