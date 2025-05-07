3,657 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after buying an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.