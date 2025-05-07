Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

