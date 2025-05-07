Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

