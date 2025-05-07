Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.