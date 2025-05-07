Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

