Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,991,000 after purchasing an additional 145,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $311.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.51 and its 200 day moving average is $339.05. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

