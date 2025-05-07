Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,370 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,645.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $101.44.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.