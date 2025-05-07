Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

