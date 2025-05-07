Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

