CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,142 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,525,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

