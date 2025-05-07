Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Holdings Lifted by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 6.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned 4.94% of Target Hospitality worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TH stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $720.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

