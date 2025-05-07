CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2,004.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,769,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

