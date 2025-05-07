Concorde Financial Corp Purchases 1,308 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Concorde Financial Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

