Condire Management LP Grows Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Condire Management LP increased its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources accounts for 1.4% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Condire Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of Perpetua Resources worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 63.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 232.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPTA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This represents a 31.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

