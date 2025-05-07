Concentric Capital Strategies LP Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 183.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,830 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.0% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $8,496,076. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

