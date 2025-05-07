Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,244 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

