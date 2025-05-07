Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Raised by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 2.1% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LPX opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.