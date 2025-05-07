Concorde Financial Corp Buys 74 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concorde Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.0% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

