GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

