CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

