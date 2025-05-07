Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,456 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,704. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

