CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 309,213 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

